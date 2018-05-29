Man who stole crane, left infant enters plea
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man who stole a crane and left an infant at a Muskegon manufacturing plant has taken a plea deal.
Larry Lee Wolting, 32, pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree child abuse, malicious destruction of a building, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence. He also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender. As part of the plea deal, charges of breaking and entering and being a fourth-offense habitual offender were dismissed.
He was charged in a September incident at a manufacturing plant in the area of Roberts Street and E Barney Avenue in Muskegon.
Police arrived at the scene after Wolting took a self-propelled crane from the company, knocked down power lines and ran through a fence as he crossed the street.
A 2-month-old girl was discovered on the property, but wasn’t visibly harmed.
Court records show his minimum sentence is recommended to be no longer than 74 months in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 28.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mom of Drive player files wrongful death lawsuit
- Deputy, officer injured when suspect flees in vehicle
- Business conference on Mackinac Island is underway
- Gun-toting Santa suing Michigan over loss of state job