Man who stole crane, left infant enters plea

Posted: May 29, 2018 02:52 PM EDT

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man who stole a crane and left an infant at a Muskegon manufacturing plant has taken a plea deal.

Larry Lee Wolting, 32, pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree child abuse, malicious destruction of a building, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence. He also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender. As part of the plea deal, charges of breaking and entering and being a fourth-offense habitual offender were dismissed.

He was charged in a September incident at a manufacturing plant in the area of Roberts Street and E Barney Avenue in Muskegon.

Police arrived at the scene after Wolting took a self-propelled crane from the company, knocked down power lines and ran through a fence as he crossed the street.

A 2-month-old girl was discovered on the property, but wasn’t visibly harmed.

Court records show his minimum sentence is recommended to be no longer than 74 months in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 28.

