Heat causes pavement heave on US-31 in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The intense heat that’s gripped West Michigan is taking its toll on US-31 in Muskegon.
John Richard from the Michigan Department of Transportation tells 24 Hour News 8 the heat caused a portion of pavement just north of the Sherman Avenue bridge to heave. The shifted slab led to a bump in the northbound lanes, which workers will address Wednesday morning.
Richard says crews will close one lane of northbound US-31 near the heave starting around 9 a.m.
