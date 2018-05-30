Muskegon County

Heat causes pavement heave on US-31 in Muskegon

Posted: May 29, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 06:14 AM EDT

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The intense heat that’s gripped West Michigan is taking its toll on US-31 in Muskegon.

John Richard from the Michigan Department of Transportation tells 24 Hour News 8 the heat caused a portion of pavement just north of the Sherman Avenue bridge to heave. The shifted slab led to a bump in the northbound lanes, which workers will address Wednesday morning.

Richard says crews will close one lane of northbound US-31 near the heave starting around 9 a.m.

