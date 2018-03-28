Threats close Central Montcalm, Dowagiac schools

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Montcalm Public Schools and Dowagiac Union Schools have both called off Wednesday classes after separate threats were found in bathrooms at the schools.

Posts to Central Montcalm's' Facebook pages say the written threat was found in the Stanton-area middle school Tuesday afternoon, but the posts did not specify the nature of the threat. School officials said the police investigation into whether the threat is credible was expected to continue Wednesday and school was canceled as a result. Adult education classes will be in session. Parents were asked to speak with their children about the threat and pass along any information to the district.

In Dowagiac, a threat found in a high school bathroom Tuesday morning said an attack would happen Wednesday, police said. The district called off Wednesday classes while the investigation continues. Elementary school parent-teacher conferences will proceed as planned.

There was also a bomb threat found in a Dowagiac middle school bathroom Tuesday afternoon. In that case, police said, a student admitted to writing it, Police determined there was not any intention to actually hurt anyone.

There has been a spike in the number of threats to West Michigan schools since the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. Several of the recent threats, including one that closed Decatur schools Tuesday, have been discovered in bathrooms.

Only one case, when a Paw Paw student told his parents he planned to attack his high school and hurt students who bullied him, appears to have carried an actual intention to hurt someone.

Regardless of intent, it's illegal to make such threats and some area teens now face criminal charges as a result. In Hastings, a student who allegedly made a false bomb threat faces up to 20 years in prison. In Battle Creek, a student who posted a online threat to Harper Creek Community Schools was arrested Tuesday. The Dowagiac middle school student who police say admitted to writing the threat in the bathroom could also face charges.