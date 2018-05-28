Resolution would set day to honor women vets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon veteran is pushing for a separate day to honor women veterans.

A Michigan House of Representatives committee will vote Tuesday on a resolution to set June 15 as Women Veterans Day in the state.

The veteran behind the movement is Zeneta Adams, who says women who have served don't get enough recognition or help when they come home.

"It's not about saying we are better than anyone else," Adams said. "It's about being recognized."

Zaneta Adams in uniform. (Undated courtesy photo)

She served for eight years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, including a tour in Iraq in 2005. While overseas, she was injured when she fell from a military truck.

"It was very devastating for me," Adams told 24 Hour News 8 in a FaceTime interview Sunday. "I went through a depression, (was) suicidal and I didn't have support because there weren't a lot of women. There are some great organizations out there — they just weren't doing what I needed."

She said some of the veterans hospitals with in-patient care don't keep women's underwear or tampons in stock and don't have other services tailored to women.

"I believe that with more awareness … I believe that those services and those things can be better," Adams said.

As for the argument that the current Veterans Day, Nov. 11, includes men and women, Adams said she "struggle(s) with that."

"The Constitution says all men are created equal, but it took women to fight to get the right to vote, it took women to get the right to actively fight," she continued.

If the state Legislature sets a Women Veterans Day, Michigan would join Alaska and Puerto Rico with similar days. Other states dedicate a whole month to honor female veterans.