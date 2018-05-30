Michigan

Report: $1M marijuana bust in Detroit

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 08:44 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 08:44 PM EDT

DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit police say a Tuesday drug bust yielded more than $1 million in marijuana, area news outlets report.

Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV says the Detroit Police Department was tipped off about the grow by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who smelled marijuana along West Jefferson Avenue near the river on the city's southwest side.

Police described the operation as "sophisticated."

"There's a lot of work and dollars into this operation," Sgt. Gerry Johnson told WDIV.

>>WDIV: Photos from the bust

Six people were arrested.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village