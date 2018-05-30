Report: $1M marijuana bust in Detroit
DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit police say a Tuesday drug bust yielded more than $1 million in marijuana, area news outlets report.
Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV says the Detroit Police Department was tipped off about the grow by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who smelled marijuana along West Jefferson Avenue near the river on the city's southwest side.
Police described the operation as "sophisticated."
"There's a lot of work and dollars into this operation," Sgt. Gerry Johnson told WDIV.
Six people were arrested.
