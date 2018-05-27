Newaygo Co. authorities seek liquor thieves

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. These still images taken from courtesy surveillance video show a person stealing liquor from the Croton Bay Trading Post northeast of Newaygo. (May 26, 2018)

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the two people who stole liquor from a gas station convenience store northeast of Newaygo Saturday night.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Croton Bay Trading Post along S. Croton Hardy Drive near Wealthy Street in Croton Township.

On Sunday afternoon, the store posted surveillance video of the theft showing two people wearing bandanas over their faces black hooded sweatshirts, one of which had the logo for a pizza shop on the back. In the video, one of the people goes behind the unattended counter and takes several bottles of liquor, after which both people hurry out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newaygo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Stabile at 231.689.7303.