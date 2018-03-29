Nassar accuser to MSU: 'Have you not violated us enough?'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after a former Michigan State University dean was arraigned on charges that include willful neglect of duty and hours after its interim president said he's pleased mediation will restart, the university once again moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by women who say Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them.

MSU is arguing it is not legally responsible for Nassar's abuse of his patients under the guise of providing medical treatment, believed to have gone on for decades.

The motion also came the same day the Lansing State Journal reported the university spent more than $500,000 in January for public relations firm to monitor social media coverage of the case, including the accounts of the women at the center of the lawsuit.

"My first thought was like, 'Wow, have you not violated us enough?'" Amanda Thomashow told 24 Hour News 8 in a FaceTime interview Wednesday evening.

Thomashow filed a complaint with the university in 2014, saying Nassar had molested her during an appointment, that led to a Title IX investigation. After the investigation, the university imposed new rules for Nassar, including a mandate that he not be alone with patients while performing "procedures of anything close to a sensitive nature," but those rules were never enforced. Former MSU dean William Strampel, who was Nassar's boss, has been charged for not following up on the rules and for allegedly sexually harassing MSU medical students.

"I beg MSU to start actually listening to survivors," Thomashow added. "(It has) obviously been paying attention to us for quite some time now."

The women anticipated the dismissal motion because notice was given to their attorneys prior to the filing Wednesday.

Additionally, federal court documents show both parties notified the court Tuesday they "have agreed to renew efforts to mediate a resolution of this matter."

Grand Rapids attorney Stephen Drew is among the team representing the survivors.

"The day after Nassar's boss gets charged with willful neglect of duty, we're told they're going to file," Drew told 24 Hour News 8, "they're filing motions to dismiss saying they have no responsibility. Twistars has no responsibility. Well, who does then, if you don't?"

Twistars is the elite Lansing-area gymnastics club that is, along with owner John Geddert, also listed as a defendant in the suit. Its motion to dismiss was also filed Wednesday.

A portion of the motion said:

"In Plaintiffs’ quest to bring Nassar to justice, they overzealously and wrongly accuse Mr. Geddert and Twistars of a litany of wrongs, none of which are well-founded in either the facts or the law. These allegations are made even though Mr. Geddert was not a witness to the alleged abuse and did not learn of it until after Nassar was arrested."

When asked if it's legal strategy to move toward mediation and still file to dismiss, Drew said that would be a question for MSU's attorneys.

On Wednesday night, MSU provided this statement from university special counsel Bob Young:

“As a result of new plaintiffs and new claims being filed in federal court, the court ordered MSU to respond to these filings by today. Tonight we have done that. Importantly, together with the plaintiffs we have agreed that no responses are required until May 10th so as to allow time for mediation. MSU remains committed to reaching a fair and equitable settlement at the earliest possible opportunity. We continue to feel that is in the best interest of the survivors and all other parties.”

A statement released Wednesday morning by MSU Interim President John Engler regarding efforts to mediate read:

“Michigan State University is pleased that mediation will restart. The university remains committed to reaching a fair settlement with all the survivors. Former Federal Judge Layn Phillips will be a strong, independent mediator, and we have confidence he will work hard to bring the parties to a resolution. "I came to MSU with the intention of concluding the lawsuits as soon as possible in a fair and just manner. The survivors should not have to endure years of litigation. The postponement of plaintiffs’ litigation responses until May 10 gives both parties time to enter into mediation and work toward an equitable settlement.”

24 Hour News 8 asked Drew if he finds the timing of the motion the day after Strampel's arraignment ironic.

"How ironic is it with it being the day after and (we're) getting this notice?" he responded. "How ironic is it with (MSU Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Joel) Ferguson saying before this is not a big thing, and now we find out they hired a public relations firm and paid $500,000 for this 'not that big of a thing' to investigate our clients? They are incensed over it. They are hurt over it. This is another slap in the face. How dare you investigate them?"