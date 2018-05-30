Michigan

Gun-toting Santa suing Michigan over loss of state job

By:

Posted: May 30, 2018 05:03 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 05:03 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — A man who says his career suffered after he posted a photo of himself wearing a Santa Claus costume and holding a semi-automatic rifle has cleared a key hurdle in a lawsuit against the state of Michigan.

Calvin Congden's lawsuit can proceed on his First Amendment claim and other arguments. Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith released a decision Tuesday.

Congden, an Army veteran, worked for Michigan's Child Protective Services division. He says he lost favor with managers after posting his Santa photo on Facebook.

Congden says a manager told co-workers that he "looked crazy" and warned them to be careful. The state says Congden eventually resigned under a settlement with his union.

Congden says the state illegally retaliated against him because of his Facebook post and complaints to others.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village