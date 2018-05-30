Michigan

Business conference on Mackinac Island is underway

Posted: May 30, 2018

Updated: May 30, 2018 09:17 AM EDT

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — About 1,700 business, political and civil leaders are gathering on Mackinac Island for an annual policy conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The four-day meeting began Tuesday with receptions and orientation but kicks into gear Wednesday.

Main themes include whether Michigan is prepared competitively for major business investment, how to make the state ready for disruption from the autonomous vehicle industry and restoring trust in government, media and business.

Wednesday, the conference will feature seminars about workforce training for the future and investing in cities. Political Reporter Rick Albin will be talking with both U.S. senators as well as others. Tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. for his reports from Mackinac Island. 

A debate featuring the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates also will be held on the island. Two Democrats, Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thanedar, have unveiled policy initiatives to talk up at the conference.

