BBB home safety tips for families away on spring break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With spring break around the corner for many West Michigan schools, the Better Business Bureau is giving advice on how to make sure your home is safe while on vacation.

Whether families are flying or driving to their destination, the BBB has tips for everyone.

When it comes to packing up the car for a road trip, the BBB suggests paying attention to the time of day and when you're leaving.

"If you're going on a car trip, don't pack your car out front where everybody can see it and have the possessions out overnight," said Phil Catlett, the president of the BBB of West Michigan. "Pack that morning or pack that day and don't make a show of it."

Catlett also said don't make a show of what you post on social media.

"Don't be posting continuously from whatever wonderful site you're in," said Catlett. "If there's some person who has access to your social media information, they're going to know you're not home and it makes you far more accessible to some sort of burglary or crime."

According to the BBB, another item on the list to think about is how secure your window and door locks are.

Catlett mentioned a great question to ask yourself: Can people get into your house or apartment that you forget or may have a key to the place? If so, it may be a good time to change the locks.

Also, make sure your "hidden" extra key outside of the home is actually hidden.

"If it's under your mat or in your mailbox or something like that, that's not so safe because any burglar is going to look there," said Catlett. "So find a place that's not so obvious to put your hidden key."

Also, Catlett suggested getting a P.O. Box or have the post office delay mail delivery while on vacation.

A few more tips from the BBB include look like you're home, conceal wiring, sleep next to your keys and install an alarm system.

