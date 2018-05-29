Kent County

WATCH: Deer launches through glass of Rockford club

Posted: May 29, 2018 02:24 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 02:24 PM EDT

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A fitness center in Rockford got a surprise visitor Tuesday when a deer smashed its way into its front lobby.

Director Shandy Longcore says the deer launched through the double pane window at the main entrance of MVP Athletic Club-Rockford around 7:30 a.m.

The impact of the glass didn’t appear to slow down the deer, which slammed into a wall before quickly getting back up on its legs.

The deer wandered through the facility for about three minutes before trying to smash through the other set of windows, then opting for the main exit doors.

Longcore said no one was hurt during the incident.

The business at 515 E. Division St. NE was open Tuesday afternoon.

