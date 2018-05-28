Overnight crash kills 1 in Kent County
SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after a crash early Monday morning in northeastern Kent County.
Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 they took a call about the crash around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The crash happened in the 16000 block of Bass Lake Avenue just north of 19 Mile Road near Gowen.
Deputies say a 1999 Buick Century veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
When crews arrived on scene, they found the vehicle in a ditch. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Gowen, died at the scene.
The man was the only person in the car.
Authorities say alcohol was not involved and the crash remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kalamazoo County store sells lottery ticket worth $2.5M
- DeVos to tour GR Public Museum School
- Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
- 4 injured after argument escalates into gunfire in Detroit
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.