SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after a crash early Monday morning in northeastern Kent County.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 they took a call about the crash around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The crash happened in the 16000 block of Bass Lake Avenue just north of 19 Mile Road near Gowen.

Deputies say a 1999 Buick Century veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the vehicle in a ditch. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Gowen, died at the scene.

The man was the only person in the car.

Authorities say alcohol was not involved and the crash remains under investigation.