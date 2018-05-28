Michigan Military Memorial Wall damaged in storm

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A wall that has helped remind people all over the state of the sacrifices made by Michigan service members is now in pieces.

The Michigan Military Memorial Wall was damaged in a storm two weeks ago while on display in Fremont.

“It just picked up enough to where we decided we're going to shut down a half hour early, said Chad Miller with the Michigan Military Memorial Wall. “Just as soon as we said that, we turned around and just one little wind gust came up and blew the whole wall down.”

What was left is a battered and bruised memorial to all from Michigan who made the ultimate sacrifice for their county between during Vietnam, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and other recent U.S. conflicts.

Miller says the wall brings an emotional response from so many who view it.

“You see some of those big bad biker guys coming out to look at the wall and they turn around in tears,” Miller said. “They can't talk, they can't describe. They just say it brings back the emotions, we have tissues sitting there for a reason.”

They're still assessing the damage to the wall. Its panels, made of stone-like Corian, are now in the hands of a repair expert.

“The chips and the cracks right in half, those are pretty serious so those may have to get replaced and re-lasered and that's a lot of time,” Miller said.

It will also take a lot of money, which the organization has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover.

“We can fix it, but it's going to take a lot of work,” said Miller. “The GoFundMe page is hooked to the Facebook page, ‘The Michigan Military Memorial Wall,’ and anything we can get to help out with this cause is greatly appreciated.”

Repairing the wall will be a big undertaking. But the volunteers who give up their time to make sure we all remember the sacrifices made say they just can't walk away.

“The people who come out, and they know it's going to be there yearly, and they can go up there and they can see their son's name or their brother's name or their grandpa's name on the wall, it means a lot to be able to do that,” Miller said. “To be a part of it, it's just something you can't quit.”