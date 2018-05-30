Man who attempted to poison horses enters plea

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford-area man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the attempted poisoning of a neighbor’s horses.

Kevin Greenwald pleaded guilty to a charge of killing or torturing animals Tuesday morning at the Kent County Circuit Court. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office recommended a sentence of five years of probation with no initial time in jail and an order to have no contact with his neighbors or their animals.

The incident happened last September, when Greenwald’s neighbor said her security cameras showed Greenwald pouring something into the horses’ water trough. Investigators later determined the substance was antifreeze.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 23.