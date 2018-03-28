Man sentenced for Grand Rapids-area gun thefts

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved An undated mugshot of Cameron Ellis-Ayres. (Courtesy of Kent County Jail)

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved An undated mugshot of Cameron Ellis-Ayres. (Courtesy of Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the eight people involved in a series of gun thefts last year has been sentenced.

On March 22, Cameron Ellis-Ayres was sentenced to between six and 10 years in prison for breaking and entering, three to five years for each of two counts of larceny of firearms and three to five years for a count of carrying a concealed weapon. He received credit for 178 days already served.

Ellis-Ayres, 18, was arrested in September after breaking into two metro Grand Rapids gun stores and stealing more than 30 guns. Authorities tracked him and other suspects down after seeing Snapchat videos of him holding stolen guns with the store price tags still attached.

In February, Ellis-Ayres pleaded guilty to four criminal counts and some other charges against him were dropped as part of a deal.