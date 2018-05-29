Jury duty scam sparks warning from court in Kent Co.
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Administrators for the 59th District Court are warning Kent County residents about a jury duty scam that could send oblivious people to court.
The court says it became aware of the issue after receiving numerous calls from residents Tuesday, asking about a jury service reminder they received via text message.
The message claims the victim is scheduled for jury duty on June 4, 2018.
Court administrators say the message is false and should be ignored.
The court says it only notifies potential jurors about jury duty through official court documents sent through the mail. The 59th District Court never communicates by text message.
The 59th District Court operates in Grandville and Walker.
