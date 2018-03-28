Ford Airport's 20-year plan: More parking, new tower

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As one of the busiest seasons of the year for air travel approaches, we’re getting a closer look at some big plans for Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Airport officials gave an update on their master plan to members of the Airport Authority Wednesday morning.

From Thursday to Saturday, as many as 9,500 passengers a day will pass through the gates at the metro Grand Rapids airport headed to their spring break destinations. It's just one example of the continuing growth there; a record 2.8 million passengers passed through the gates of Ford Airport last year.

“Really, we're just reflective of what's going on in the region — all the development, all the exciting things that are going on in this community," Ford Airport President and CEO James Gill said.

That's demanding a lot of planning for the future. The front of the terminal, including ticket counters, baggage checks and claim areas, will get a much-needed facelift starting later this year. The terminal apron — the area where planes are loaded and unloaded — is also getting renovated.

In the next 20 years, the airport's updated master plan calls for spending some $800 million to make the airport more efficient and friendly.

One part of the plan the airport hopes to accomplish in five years or less is to establish a federal inspection station to allow for flights to and from foreign destinations. Without it, the airport lost about a quarter of a million passengers to other airports last year.

“Instead of leaving the state to go on an international flight for vacation, we'd love to make sure we keep them here," Gill said.

There are also plans for an additional parking ramp on the north side of the current structure.

But one thing stands in the way for many of the planned improvements: It’s the FAA control tower. It needs to be moved so the buildup around the airport can continue.

“It is the second-oldest tower in the top 100 airports in the U.S.," Gill said.

Gill is hopeful the 20-year plan eventually attracts more airlines and more competition. That could address one of the biggest concerns among those who fly the Ford: the cost of a ticket.

“We hope that to continue to be able to facilitate that growth, which would then hopefully result in lower fares for our customers," Gill said.

If you're traveling over the next few days, spring break rules apply. That means you should get to the airport at least two hours before your flight. The airport is having its customer appreciation days (PDF) to make the task of getting on board a little less stressful.