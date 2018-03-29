Ford Airport tips for spring break travelers

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring break travel period is here. It's also the busiest time of year at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Due to the high number of travelers, the airport sent out reminders for passengers flying out during the end March through April. Not only could the high number of people impact security lines at the airport, it could also impact the space available in parking lots.

The Transportation Security Administration urges passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure time. Passengers are asked to consider what is packed in their checked luggage and carry-on bags to expedite the security screening process.

TSA recommends wearing shoes that are easy to remove, having identification and boarding passes ready to present at security checkpoints, removing all items from pockets, avoiding bedazzled and jeweled clothing, limiting heavy jewelry and ending all cellphone conversations before screening.

Passengers traveling through the Ford Airport on select spring break travel dates will be treated to the annual Passenger Appreciation Days.

This celebration will take place from Thursday, March 29 through Saturday, March 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the airport’s Grand Hall meet and greet area. Passenger Appreciation Days events include free refreshments, food, giveaways, prize drawings, contests.

The TSA also encourages passengers to utilize the 3-1-1 rule with liquids, gels and aerosols. Passengers are reminded to put all liquids in containers with a 3.4-ounce maximum capacity and place them in a clear, plastic one quart zip-top bag.

Additional 3-1-1 Information provided by the TSA:

Deodorant: Stick deodorant is not limited to 3.4 ounces or less, but gel or spray deodorant is.

Suntan & Sun Block Lotion: Lotions fall under the 3-1-1 procedures mentioned above. As well as the aerosol spray lotions. Sunblock sticks do not fall under this rule.

Makeup: Any liquid makeup cosmetics such as eyeliner, nail polish, liquid foundation, etc. should be placed in the baggie. That goes for perfume as well. Powder makeup is fine.

Beverages: Wine, liquor, beer, and all of your other favorite beverages are permitted in your checked baggage.

Wine, liquor, beer, and all of your other favorite beverages are permitted in your checked baggage. Sporting Goods: Golf clubs, tennis rackets, baseball bats (including the mini slugger bats), cricket bats, lacrosse sticks, bows and arrows, hockey sticks, scuba knives, spear guns, etc. are all prohibited from being carried onto the plane. Although, you can have them checked as luggage.

For questions about TSA procedures and upcoming travel, contact the center at 1-866-289-9673 or @AskTSA on Twitter.