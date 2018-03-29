Walker PD: Teen admits emailing threat to school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A former student faces a felony charge after allegedly emailing a threat to the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science.

The school in Walker canceled classes for Wednesday after it got the threat.

In a release, the school said the email came in around noon Wednesday. A precautionary lockdown was put in place and parents were asked to come pick up their children. The lockdown remained in effect until all students have been picked up. Police were at the school as parents picked up students.

Later Wednesday, the Walker Police Department said a 15-year-old former student admitted to making the threat. It doesn't appear he actually had any intention of actually hurting anyone.

Regardless of intention, he faces a charge of terroristic threats, which could land him in prison for 20 years.

He was being held in Kent County Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday night.