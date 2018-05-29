East Grand Rapids city manager to retire
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids City Manager Brian Donovan is retiring after 25 years in the position.
Donovan’s retirement will go into effect this winter. He took the position in 1993 and has led numerous capital projects within the city. He has received several awards for his public service, including the 2013 Outstanding Service Award from the Michigan Municipal League.
A city release said the city commission is planning to develop a process to replace Donovan in the coming months, and information on its search will come after plans are finalized.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mom of Drive player files wrongful death lawsuit
- Deputy, officer injured when suspect flees in vehicle
- Business conference on Mackinac Island is underway
- Gun-toting Santa suing Michigan over loss of state job
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.