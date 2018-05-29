Kent County

East Grand Rapids city manager to retire

Posted: May 29, 2018

Updated: May 29, 2018

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids City Manager Brian Donovan is retiring after 25 years in the position.

Donovan’s retirement will go into effect this winter. He took the position in 1993 and has led numerous capital projects within the city. He has received several awards for his public service, including the 2013 Outstanding Service Award from the Michigan Municipal League.

A city release said the city commission is planning to develop a process to replace Donovan in the coming months, and information on its search will come after plans are finalized.

