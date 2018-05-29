East Grand Rapids city manager to retire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Brian Donovan. (Courtesy East Grand Rapids)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids City Manager Brian Donovan is retiring after 25 years in the position.

Donovan’s retirement will go into effect this winter. He took the position in 1993 and has led numerous capital projects within the city. He has received several awards for his public service, including the 2013 Outstanding Service Award from the Michigan Municipal League.

A city release said the city commission is planning to develop a process to replace Donovan in the coming months, and information on its search will come after plans are finalized.