Project underway to replace aging gas lines in Kzoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Consumers Energy crews replacing natural gas pipe lines in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews will be working over the next several months to replace aging infrastructure around downtown Kalamazoo.

The project, which is expected to be completed in October, will upgrade natural gas service infrastructure in and around downtown Kalamazoo, according to a Consumer Energy news release.

The $4.1 million project will replace around 25,480 feet of decades-old metal pipes with more-resilient plastic pipe, the release said.

Most of the work will happen in the area by Michigan Avenue in the west, Water Street in the north, Pitcher Street in the east and Cedar Street in the south, the release said.

Consumers Energy says most of the work will involve crews working under sidewalks as well as some roadways. The utility company is advising drivers to remain watchful of crews and equipment.