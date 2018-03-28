Project underway to replace aging gas lines in Kzoo

By: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 12:29 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews will be working over the next several months to replace aging infrastructure around downtown Kalamazoo.

The project, which is expected to be completed in October, will upgrade natural gas service infrastructure in and around downtown Kalamazoo, according to a Consumer Energy news release.

The $4.1 million project will replace around 25,480 feet of decades-old metal pipes with more-resilient plastic pipe, the release said.

Most of the work will happen in the area by Michigan Avenue in the west, Water Street in the north, Pitcher Street in the east and Cedar Street in the south, the release said.

Consumers Energy says most of the work will involve crews working under sidewalks as well as some roadways. The utility company is advising drivers to remain watchful of crews and equipment.

Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018
Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids
Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018
