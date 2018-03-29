Portage principals resign amid investigation

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Portage elementary school principals have resigned from their positions.

Portage Public Schools sent letters to parents saying Portage Central Elementary School Principal Bill Dygert and Woodland Elementary School Principal Allison Taylor had submitted their resignation, effective April 2.

Dygert and Taylor had been on administrative leave since March 20, which a district spokesperson said was not a disciplinary action. The investigation was expected to be short and didn’t involve students in any way.

Sara Wagenaar, the Engagement Specialist at Portage Central Elementary School, will serve as the interim principal until a new candidate is hired. Former Woodland Elementary School principal Mark Root will return to the position for the remainder of the school year.