Police: Battle Creek teen found in Albion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek teen who left her home over the weekend has been found safe.

Police in Albion tracked down 16-year-old Taylor Perez late Tuesday afternoon.

She had last been seen Sunday at her home on Fox Avenue in Battle Creek. Police were worried about Taylor because she is diabetic, recently made statements about harming herself and has the intellectual capacity of a 7- to 12-year-old.

Perez previously went missing in September of last year and was spotted in Albion. She was found safe in that case, too.