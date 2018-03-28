Pair convicted in death of 4-year-old girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matthew Longenecker (left) and Kelly Ballinger (right) in a Kalamazoo courtroom on the first day of their trial for the murder of Ballinger's 4-year-old daughter Desaray Thompson. (March 22, 2018)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of murder and a woman of manslaughter in the death of a 4-year-old Kalamazoo girl last year.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Matthew Longenecker of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Desaray Thompson. Desaray's mother Kelly Ballinger was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse in her daughter's death.

Both were also convicted of possession of meth.

An undated courtesy photo of 4-year-old Desaray Thompson.

Authorities say the pair wrapped Desaray in blankets and duct tape, leading to her death at the family's home on the morning of July 9, 2017 . On the day their trial began last week, a medical examiner testified Desaray died of asphyxia and that there was evidence of previous abuse

Ballinger's sentencing is scheduled for April 30 and Longenecker's May 7.

Involuntary manslaughter is a 15-year felony. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.