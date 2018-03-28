Pair convicted in death of 4-year-old girl

By: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 05:30 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 05:38 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of murder and a woman of manslaughter in the death of a 4-year-old Kalamazoo girl last year.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Matthew Longenecker of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Desaray Thompson. Desaray's mother Kelly Ballinger was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse in her daughter's death.

Both were also convicted of possession of meth.

Authorities say the pair wrapped Desaray in blankets and duct tape, leading to her death at the family's home on the morning of July 9, 2017. On the day their trial began last week, a medical examiner testified Desaray died of asphyxia and that there was evidence of previous abuse.

Ballinger's sentencing is scheduled for April 30 and Longenecker's May 7.

Involuntary manslaughter is a 15-year felony. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

