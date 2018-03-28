Kalamazoo turns attention to fighting blight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Abandoned homes and blighted neighborhoods are a common problem for many cities. Kalamazoo is no exception.

"We have all kinds of great neighborhoods that we need to invest in more,” Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell said. “That’s what we’re out here doing, talking about now.”

24 Hour News 8 caught up with Hopewell and other city leaders Wednesday as they walked through the Northside neighborhood, which shows signs of blight.

“One of the things I would like to see is that the people who may own some of these boarded-up houses, that if they actually don’t want them, or if they’re not going to fix them up, that they get rid of them, that they sell it to someone or to some person who will take care of it,” said James Pitts, a member of the city’s planning commission.

Pitts said he would like to see more home ownership in the area.

“With home ownership comes pride … and I feel that’s one of the first steps we have to do to actually bring up the property value and actually beautify our neighborhood,” he said.

Hopewell recently announced this will be his last term as mayor. He said finding ways to invest in blighted projects is just one of the things he hopes to accomplish before he leaves office at the end of 2019.

“It goes back to our strategic vision of improving our neighborhoods, having complete neighborhoods, and having all the assets that they need,” the mayor said.

Pitts says he would like to create a schedule of community cleanup months during which one section of a neighborhood would be focused on each month. That way, the entire community could be beautified in a relatively short period of time.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Pitts added.