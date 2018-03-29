Kalamazoo police cruiser damaged in crash

By: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 09:03 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2018 11:34 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There were minor injuries in a crash involving a Kalamazoo police cruiser Wednesday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Race and Bryan streets. When the officer arrived at the intersection, police say the driver of the SUV didn't stop at the stop sign and struck the cruiser.

Images from the scene show a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser with damage to the front passenger's side and an SUV with damage to the front driver's side.

The officer, "a civilian ride-a-long" and the driver of the SUV received minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to a KDPS news release.

The officer had the right-of-way and was not at fault. The driver of the SUV was issued a civil infraction. No charges will be sought in the case, the release said.

"I was sleeping and I heard cop cars basically one after another keep passing down," witness James Musialek told 24 Hour News 8. "And the thing that caught my attention that it was not like a normal response … They were flooding the engines and the engines were really, really roaring. And after that I basically stepped outside but I wasn't really looking and I heard two heavy collisions back to back."

