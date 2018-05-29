Kalamazoo police: 1 injured in shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after someone was shot Tuesday afternoon.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was notified of shots fired along E. Main Street near Southworth Terrace/Phelps Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
The person who was shot showed up at a local hospital. That person, a 23-year-old from Kalamazoo, was listed in stable condition later Tuesday.
It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. Police have not said whether they have identified a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.
