Kalamazoo police: 1 injured in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after someone was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was notified of shots fired along E. Main Street near Southworth Terrace/Phelps Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The person who was shot showed up at a local hospital. That person, a 23-year-old from Kalamazoo, was listed in stable condition later Tuesday.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. Police have not said whether they have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.