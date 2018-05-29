Kalamazoo County store sells lottery ticket worth $2.5M

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Not shown -- No. 132: Ronda Stryker, worth $4.8 billion. No. 248: John Brown, worth $3.1 billion. No. 359: William Young, worth $2.2 billion.

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Not shown -- No. 132: Ronda Stryker, worth $4.8 billion. No. 248: John Brown, worth $3.1 billion. No. 359: William Young, worth $2.2 billion.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Kalamazoo County is $2.5 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says the winner purchased the lottery ticket for $1 at Stillwater’s Market, located at 7058 West Q Ave. in Texas Township, southwest of Kalamazoo.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday: 2,3,9,18, 20 and 23, clinching the $2.5 million jackpot. The odds of doing so are one in approximately 10.7 million, according to the lottery.

So far, the winner hasn’t come forward. The lucky ticket holder must contact the Michigan Lottery at 517.373.1237 to make an appointment to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Lansing.

The winner has until May 26, 2019 to collect the jackpot.