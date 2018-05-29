EB I-94 at I-69 in Calhoun Co. reopens after crash
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 have reopened at I-69 in Calhoun County after a crash Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Marshall Township, east of Battle Creek.
>>Inside woodv.com: West Michigan traffic conditions
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for nearly an hour.
Detail surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kalamazoo County store sells lottery ticket worth $2.5M
- DeVos to tour GR Public Museum School
- Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
- 4 injured after argument escalates into gunfire in Detroit
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.