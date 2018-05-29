Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

EB I-94 at I-69 in Calhoun Co. reopens after crash

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 05:13 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 10:49 AM EDT

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 have reopened at I-69 in Calhoun County after a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Marshall Township, east of Battle Creek.

>>Inside woodv.com: West Michigan traffic conditions

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for nearly an hour.

Detail surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village