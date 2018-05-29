EB I-94 at I-69 in Calhoun Co. reopens after crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 have reopened at I-69 in Calhoun County after a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Marshall Township, east of Battle Creek.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for nearly an hour.

Detail surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.