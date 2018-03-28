Dozens gather for Kzoo unity rally

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dozens gathered to take part in a unity rally on March 28, 2018 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a message of unity in Kalamazoo Wednesday as Christians, Protestants and Catholics joined together in a time of prayer.

The prayer event was meant to show unity and pray for all the churches in Kalamazoo during Holy Week.

Bishop Paul Bradley, Diocese of Kalamazoo, and Pastor Jeff Wenke led a group of about 75 people in prayer at the corner of Stadium and Howard streets in Kalamazoo. The event was meant to follow-up on last fall’s prayer event at Wings Stadium, which attracted more than 3,000 people.

“Quite honestly, I think if you ask most people they say the Christian Church is more divided than unified and we’ve said more difficult things and negative things about one another than positive,” said Jeff Wenke, pastor of The Bridge Church. “And so, Kalamazoo United is a group of pastors and priests and church leaders that desperately wants to undo that.”

Wenke said he and other church leaders are planning more prayer events for the coming months.