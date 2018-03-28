Dozens gather for Kzoo unity rally

By: Brady Gillum

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 04:57 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 05:05 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a message of unity in Kalamazoo Wednesday as Christians, Protestants and Catholics joined together in a time of prayer. 

The prayer event was meant to show unity and pray for all the churches in Kalamazoo during Holy Week. 

Bishop Paul Bradley, Diocese of Kalamazoo, and Pastor Jeff Wenke led a group of about 75 people in prayer at the corner of Stadium and Howard streets in Kalamazoo. The event was meant to follow-up on last fall’s prayer event at Wings Stadium, which attracted more than 3,000 people.

“Quite honestly, I think if you ask most people they say the Christian Church is more divided than unified and we’ve said more difficult things and negative things about one another than positive,” said Jeff Wenke, pastor of The Bridge Church. “And so, Kalamazoo United is a group of pastors and priests and church leaders that desperately wants to undo that.”

Wenke said he and other church leaders are planning more prayer events for the coming months.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending now on woodtv.com

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018

News
Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018