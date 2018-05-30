BCPD: Toiletry items in suspicious package

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Battle Creek police at the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center investigating a suspicious package. (May 29, 2018)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police says a suspicious package found near the Federal Center Tuesday afternoon did not contain anything dangerous.

The Battle Creek Police Department bomb squad was called to the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center around 3:30 p.m. when a bag was found on the sidewalk along Champion Street east of N. Washington Avenue.

Champion Street was closed for about 90 minutes while the bomb squad checked out the bag and eventually opened it to find toiletry items.

The bomb squad left the scene around 5:30 p.m.