BCPD: Toiletry items in suspicious package

Posted: May 29, 2018 04:55 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 08:54 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police says a suspicious package found near the Federal Center Tuesday afternoon did not contain anything dangerous.

The Battle Creek Police Department bomb squad was called to the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center around 3:30 p.m. when a bag was found on the sidewalk along Champion Street east of N. Washington Avenue.

Champion Street was closed for about 90 minutes while the bomb squad checked out the bag and eventually opened it to find toiletry items.

The bomb squad left the scene around 5:30 p.m.

