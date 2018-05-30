BCPD: Toiletry items in suspicious package
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police says a suspicious package found near the Federal Center Tuesday afternoon did not contain anything dangerous.
The Battle Creek Police Department bomb squad was called to the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center around 3:30 p.m. when a bag was found on the sidewalk along Champion Street east of N. Washington Avenue.
Champion Street was closed for about 90 minutes while the bomb squad checked out the bag and eventually opened it to find toiletry items.
The bomb squad left the scene around 5:30 p.m.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mom of Drive player files wrongful death lawsuit
- Deputy, officer injured when suspect flees in vehicle
- Business conference on Mackinac Island is underway
- Gun-toting Santa suing Michigan over loss of state job
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.