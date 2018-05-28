Authorities: Man exposes self to mom, child in home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the man who reportedly walked naked into a home west of Kalamazoo.

It happened around 12:20 Sunday at a home in the 8800 block of W ML Avenue near S. 4th Street in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her young child were in the home the naked man walked into. He didn't hurt them.

The man was described as white with a tan complexion. He appeared to be in his mid- to late 20s, stood about 6-foot-1 and had a medium build. He had short, dark hair and a beard. He also had a black band-style tattoo on his upper left arm.

Before leaving the house, he got dressed in black gym shorts with a white stripe on each side and a red T-shirt.

He was driving a newer burgundy four-door Honda Accord with a dent on the rear driver's side door. He was last seen driving west on ML Avenue away from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.