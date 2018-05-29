Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Man arrested after shooting in Kzoo Co. mobile home park

Posted: May 28, 2018 10:18 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 05:05 AM EDT

PAVILLION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after a man was shot in a mobile home park in Kalamazoo County Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Picadilly Street in Pavillion Estates in Pavillion Township, southeast of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect was found in the area but went into a home in the mobile home park. The Metro SWAT Team was called to help apprehend the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

