Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

1 dead after car hits tree near Vicksburg

By:

Posted: May 27, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 11:43 AM EDT

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened near Vicksburg Sunday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Portage Road and V Avenue in Brady Township.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Brennan Hamilton.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told 24 Hour News 8 Hamilton hit a tree and died shortly after. 

It is unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol played a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village