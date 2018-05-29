1 dead after car hits tree near Vicksburg

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened near Vicksburg Sunday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Portage Road and V Avenue in Brady Township.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Brennan Hamilton.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told 24 Hour News 8 Hamilton hit a tree and died shortly after.

It is unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol played a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.