Power restored to thousands in Ionia Co.

Posted: May 28, 2018 04:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2018 08:05 PM EDT

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to thousands in Ionia County after spending several hours in the dark.

Over 4,000 customers were without power at one point in the outage.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said it was caused by an issue with an electric transmission company.

Consumers worked with the company to solve their issue and restore power.

Ionia County dispatch is advising drivers to treat stoplights as four-way stops until power is back on.

