Power restored to thousands in Ionia Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A still image taken from the Consumers Energy outage map shows the area of a power outage on May 28, 2018 in Ionia County. (Consumers Energy)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to thousands in Ionia County after spending several hours in the dark.

Over 4,000 customers were without power at one point in the outage.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said it was caused by an issue with an electric transmission company.

Consumers worked with the company to solve their issue and restore power.

Ionia County dispatch is advising drivers to treat stoplights as four-way stops until power is back on.