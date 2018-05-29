Heat forces Ionia schools to dismiss early

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — As classes were canceled, Ionia elementary school student Tristan Asher's teacher gave him one homework assignment:

“Staying hydrated," said the third-grader, who went to his great-grandmother Linda Eaton’s house to stay for the afternoon.

Alerts were sent out to parents of the district’s 3,000 students Tuesday morning that classes were being dismissed for the day because of the heat.

"Certainly anytime we have to cancel school, we recognize it can be a curse or a blessing," Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Ron Wilson said.

With moms and dads at work, many grandparents became emergency day care. Some, like Eaton, agreed with the decision.

“It is very hot out here and I think it's probably a good idea. They don't have air conditioning in the schools so I think it's probably a good idea that they let them out,” she said.

Others like Gordy Conrad, who was watching his grandson Issah, had more of an old-school attitude.

“I just thought it was kind of odd. I never heard of a heat day. I guess I could see if it was 100 degrees and high humidity," Conrad said.

In many Ionia classrooms, it was getting close to that. By 10 a.m., some classrooms in older buildings like the middle school were nearing 90 degrees.

“We knew at the rate it was rising it would be probably in the low 100s before the school would be scheduled to dismiss," Superintendent Wilson said.

Wilson told 24 Hour News 8 it's not just a matter of kids toughing it out. For some special needs students with physical and emotional issues, the heat can be dangerous — and not just in classrooms.

"Not only the kids, making sure they’re safe at school, but in buses, these tin cans, essentially, in the hot sun," Wilson said.

So the district shut down its schools, as well as afternoon Early Childhood Special Education and Bulldog Beginnings. The district said the half day will not affect the end date for the school year, which will be June 6.

Storm Team 8 is predicting cooler temperatures the rest of the week, clearing the way for students to finish out the year.