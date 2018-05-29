Beating the heat: Ionia ice cream shop battles power outage

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The oppressive Memorial Day heat became even more bothersome for thousands of Consumers Energy customers who lost power Monday.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson told 24 Hour News 8 a third-party company with power lines that feed into theirs had issues with some of the lines. That's what caused the power outage for about 4,000 customers.

The signs outside of Corner Scoop, located along Bluewater Highway in Ionia, read "Closed - No Power!"

The afternoon power outage lasted about two hours, but it took a scoop out of the holiday cash some businesses bank on.

Lauren Fuller's mother owns Corner Shop. They were at home when employees phoned them and explained the business lost power.

"It's such a nice day out, one of the busiest days of the holiday (weekend)," Fuller said.

She explained they usually see large crowds every Memorial Day as travelers head back home.

The decades-old ice cream shop was prepared, as a power generator helped them beat the heat, saving most of the product.

They were back open by 6:30 p.m. with a line ready for frozen treats.