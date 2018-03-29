Water main break shuts down roads in Grand Rapids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A water main break on Oakes Street in Grand Rapids Thursday, March 29, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has shut down streets near downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The water main break happened on Oakes Street between Jefferson and La Grave avenues.

Roads are closed in the area, including Oakes Street at La Grave Avenue, Jefferson Avenue at State Street and Jefferson Avenue at Cherry Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Grand Rapids Water System Manager Dave Harran told 24 Hour News 8 water is expected to be restored early Thursday afternoon. He said the six-inch water main experienced a relatively small break.

Three vehicles had to be towed due to the crash. One car was in danger of falling into a sink hole created by the break.

The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time.

