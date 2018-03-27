Timetable set for GR city manager search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After their first search failed, Grand Rapids leaders hope to have a new city manager in place by the fall.

City commissioners were briefed Tuesday on new timetable for selecting a city manager. A new executive search firm hired by the city expects a new manager to take over by Oct. 1.

The first attempt to replace former City Manager Greg Sundstrom, who retired, ended in early February when the commission decided not to hire any of the three finalists an original search firm found for them.

“I think that we could have done a number of things differently, including really thinking through the process, spreading that out a little bit more, giving more time for the recruitment process," Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said of the first search.

Consultants hope to place new ads for the job and begin reaching out to potential candidates next month. A list of semifinalists should go to city commissioners by early July, with a list of finalists set to be submitted later that month.

Public input sessions will again be a part of the hiring process.

Finalists are set to be interviewed by the commission either the week of Aug. 6 or Aug. 13. If all goes according to plan, one of the finalists will be offered the job the week of Aug. 20.