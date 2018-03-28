Neighbors worry about proposed GR zoning changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids community members sounded off Tuesday night on amendments to a proposed zoning ordinances as city leaders continue to work to add affordable housing options.

The effort began in 2015, after which the city formed the Housing Advisory Committee. That committee made recommendations to the City Commission, which in turn referred certain items to the Planning Commission for further discussion.

Tuesday's standing room only public hearing at City Hall centered around four items that are part of a proposal to amend zoning ordinances:

Providing incentives for small scale development, which would include two-, three- and four-unit developments either converted from single-family homes or new construction.

Providing incentives for increased density.

Permitting accessory dwelling units like a mother-in-law suite.

Permitting zero lot line condos or townhomes.

>>PDF: Zoning ordinance amendment details

One proposed amendment would change the distance linked to administrative approval of a mixed-use commercial building to 500 feet. Anything within that area would require approval through the Planning Commission and anything farther away would only need an OK from City Hall.

That was linked to a major point of contention about when developers would have to go through the normal process with the Planning Commission, which includes neighborhood input.

Many who spoke Tuesday felt the proposal is counterproductive.

"Destroying single-family homes to replace them with multiunits not only decreases adjacent property values, it also degrades their peaceful enjoyment," one man said.

"Are you and your personal plans for this city seeking to help all people or just certain people, possibly just yourself?" another resident questioned.

No decisions were made Tuesday. The City Commission will likely take up the matter again sometime in April.