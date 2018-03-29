Money troubles force mental health center to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 10 years of serving the community, a mental health and addiction center in Grand Rapids is closing its doors due to a lack of funding.

Recovery Academy Executive Director Mike Roaleen says it's a symptom of the mental health funding crisis nationwide.

Roaleen said the academy can't sustain itself financially and a merger deal that seemed promising fell through at the last minute this week, effectively eliminating the only organization of its kind in the state.

On Wednesday afternoon, 24 Hour News 8 met with Roaleen and several clients as they prepared for the academy's final week. It's a place of warmth, conversation and understanding, with all of those who rely on its programs having experienced hardship. While their stories may be different, they all share a yearning to mend.

"It's like a second home to me," client Bryant Pegram said.

He started going to the academy in 2016 after serving more than 20 years in prison for armed robbery. He struggles with depression and ADHD and says the academy was a safe haven to learn how to transition back into society and to move past trauma.

"What are you going to do? You going to get you a place to stay and you pick up the pieces or what," he said, explaining how the academy held him accountable. "They … gave me the tools to work with. So as time progressed, I seen the light."

Recovery Academy, which in 10 years served roughly 2,000 people, offers classes on improving self-esteem, writing your own wellness recovery action plan and suicide prevention, as well as support groups. It was all free to the public.

When the academy opened in 2008, it was funded by Kent County mental health institution Network180, which is funded through the state. But in 2014, that funding went away. Meijer co-chair Doug Meijer stepped in, covering the nearly $193,000 budget each year. This year, the Meijer Foundation agreed to match up to $75,000, but the academy just couldn't raise the money in time to stay up and running.

"It's really sad to think that we're not going to be around," Roaleen said. "We have seen people homeless, down on their luck, addicted, are not working, they now have their own apartment. They just needed a foundation where they felt they could do it."

Roaleen said there aren't many options for clients to go to other programs. He says unless they have Medicaid or pose a danger to themselves or others, they aren't eligible for case management.

He said the organization would need a donor or major grant to reopen.

The academy will be open next week for people to process the closure and to see friends, but there won't be any classes or support groups.