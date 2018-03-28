GR manufacturer to add 39 jobs in $9M expansion

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)— A Grand Rapids-based aerospace manufacturer announced it is investing $9 million toward the expansion of its operations Wednesday.

Jedco Inc., in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the City of Grand Rapids, announced the investment will go toward new machinery and equipment, which will create 39 jobs over the next three years.

The expansion of the company’s manufacturing operations is located at 1615 Broadway Ave.

The company currently sits at 111,000 square feet and has 167 employees.

Jedco makes gas turbine engines along with other aerospace components produced from high strength, high temperature alloys.