DeVos to tour GR Public Museum School
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in West Michigan Tuesday to tour a school in Grand Rapids.
DeVos is scheduled to tour the Grand Rapids Public Museum School from 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to U.S. Department of Education.
The department says DeVos will learn more about the school's use of public infrastructure to provide new learning experiences for students. It's part of the DeVos' Rethink School initiative.
The school is inside the Grand Rapids Public Museum, located at 272 Pearl Street NW. The district says the school’s curriculum focuses on a hands-on approach to learning.
After the tour, DeVos will hold a roundtable with museum and school officials, teachers and students. It will be closed to the public.
Previous
Photos: UICA's Off the Wall 2018
Next
Police investigating attempted rape...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kalamazoo County store sells lottery ticket worth $2.5M
- DeVos to tour GR Public Museum School
- Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
- 4 injured after argument escalates into gunfire in Detroit