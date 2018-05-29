DeVos to tour GR Public Museum School

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved In this Oct. 13, 2017 photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a dinner hosted by the Washington Policy Center in Bellevue, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved In this Oct. 13, 2017 photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a dinner hosted by the Washington Policy Center in Bellevue, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in West Michigan Tuesday to tour a school in Grand Rapids.

DeVos is scheduled to tour the Grand Rapids Public Museum School from 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to U.S. Department of Education.

The department says DeVos will learn more about the school's use of public infrastructure to provide new learning experiences for students. It's part of the DeVos' Rethink School initiative.

The school is inside the Grand Rapids Public Museum, located at 272 Pearl Street NW. The district says the school’s curriculum focuses on a hands-on approach to learning.

After the tour, DeVos will hold a roundtable with museum and school officials, teachers and students. It will be closed to the public.