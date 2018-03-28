Boat capsizes at Sixth Street Dam; no injuries

==Warning: The above video contains profanity.==

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people had to abandon their boat in the Grand River after it was sucked toward the Sixth Street Dam in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Authorities say the boat got to close to the dam, was pulled directly against it, filled with water and then capsized.

Video sent to 24 Hour News 8 by bystander Eric King on the shore shows the boat overturned twice.

"It was heart-wrenching for us to watch it. Scary to watch it happen," another bystander, Jake Sprague, told 24 Hour News 8. "It was crazy to watch. Absolutely crazy to watch." 

The three people were rescued by another fisherman. None of them were hurt.

Firefighters pulled the boat from the water so it wouldn't pose a hazard to other people on the river.

