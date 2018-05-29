Deputies probing thefts in 3 counties find stolen stash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say guns and approximately 100 rounds of ammunition were among the stash of stolen items they discovered on a Calhoun County property Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies investigating a series of home invasions in Barry, Calhoun and Eaton counties combed the property in the 19000 block of 11 Mile Road in Pennfield Township, northeast of Battle Creek.

Deputies say they confiscated three scoped rifles, ammunition for various weapons, a chest of silver flatware, two cellphones, a digital scale and 4 pounds of marijuana.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab will examine the weapons and other items for fingerprints and DNA.

The suspects, Keith Worthington and Tiffany Denton, remain in police custody.