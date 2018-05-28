Fallen tree branch kills 2 motorcyclists near Gun Lake

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two motorcyclists are dead from a falling tree branch in Barry County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Yankee Springs Road and White Pine Drive in Yankee Springs Township, northeast of Gun Lake.

Authorities say two motorcyclists were driving south on Yankee Springs Road when a large tree limb fell on top of one of the motorcycles. The second motorcyclist drove into the same tree limb.

Investigators say the riders were thrown from their motorcycles. They were wearing helmets during the crash.

The motorcycles were being driven by a 47-year-old Wyoming man and a 55-year-old Hudsonville man, according to police.

The Hudsonville man died at the scene. The Wyoming man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.