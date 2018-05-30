Deputy, officer injured when suspect flees in vehicle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are searching for a suspect who drove away while an officer and deputy were partially inside the suspect vehicle Wednesday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. a deputy pulled the vehicle over for speeding on US-131 near the Allegan/Kalamazoo county line. During the traffic stop, the deputy found evidence of drug use.

A Plainwell Department of Public Safety officer was called to assist remove the occupants of the vehicle. During the investigation, one of the people inside the vehicle jump into the driver seat. The deputy and officer were partially inside the vehicle as the suspect drove away. Both received minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then an officer with the Otsego Police Department found the suspect vehicle in the area of D Avenue and US-131 in Kalamzoo County’s Alamo Township. After a pursuit, the suspect got out of the vehicle in a private driveway. A K-9 unit was called to help search for the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, around 6-foot and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark shorts and black socks.

During a search of the suspect vehicle, authorities found a stolen firearm and drugs.

The search for the suspect continues. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.