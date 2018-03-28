Health agencies to hold meeting on water concerns in Otsego

By: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 04:29 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 04:29 PM EDT

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County officials and health agencies will hold a meeting to address concerns of a contaminated water supply in Otsego.

Earlier this month, Otsego residents met with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Michigan Department of Health and the Allegan County Health Department in a town hall-style meeting.

Since the March 10 meeting, Allegan County staff has reviewed data on the area’s environmental conditions. The review included air quality reports, past environmental investigations and cleanups, results of municipal water testing and health information in the Otsego area.

An update to that review will be provided at the meeting, as well as a chance for citizens to ask officials and health agencies questions about the possible contamination.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Otsego United Methodist Church, located at 223 East Allegan St.

More information on the meeting can be found at the Allegan County Health Department’s website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending now on woodtv.com

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018

News
Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018