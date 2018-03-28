Health agencies to hold meeting on water concerns in Otsego

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents attend a meeting on March 10, 2018 in the Otsego District Public Library in Otsego, Mich.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County officials and health agencies will hold a meeting to address concerns of a contaminated water supply in Otsego.

Earlier this month, Otsego residents met with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Michigan Department of Health and the Allegan County Health Department in a town hall-style meeting.

Since the March 10 meeting, Allegan County staff has reviewed data on the area’s environmental conditions. The review included air quality reports, past environmental investigations and cleanups, results of municipal water testing and health information in the Otsego area.

An update to that review will be provided at the meeting, as well as a chance for citizens to ask officials and health agencies questions about the possible contamination.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Otsego United Methodist Church, located at 223 East Allegan St.

More information on the meeting can be found at the Allegan County Health Department’s website.