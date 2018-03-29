1 killed in crash involving semi near Holland

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities on scene of a crash on M-40/Lincoln Road in Fillmore Township Thursday, March 29, 2018.

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck near Holland Thursday, deputies told 24 Hour News 8.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on M-40 near the intersection of 140th Avenue in Fillmore Township, southeast of Holland.

Authorities say the crash involved a semi-truck and SUV. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

Deputies said the driver of the SUV, which was heading eastbound on 140th Avenue at the time of the crash, was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The semi-truck driver, who was heading south on M-40, suffered minor injuries.

Both lanes of Lincoln Road/M-40 were closed near the intersection while crews investigate and work to clear the scene. It has since reopened.