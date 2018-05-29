Sizzling summer concerts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - New concerts - and more - coming to Soaring Eagle this summer!
>>> Take a look in the video above.
UPCOMING AT SOARING EAGLE:
- Lady Antebellum – September 2
- Amy Schumer – September 14
- Chris Young - June 17
More Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.