eightWest

Sizzling summer concerts

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 02:47 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 02:47 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - New concerts - and more - coming to Soaring Eagle this summer!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

UPCOMING AT SOARING EAGLE: 

  • Lady Antebellum – September 2
  • Amy Schumer – September 14
  • Chris Young  - June 17
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village